Pradera third force in PAL Ladies Interclub

Pradera Verde will make its PAL Ladies Interclub debut in Cebu City on Sept. 19 and is immediately expected to crowd Manila Southwoods-Masters and host Cebu CC for the centerpiece Championship division diadem.



With a young team bannered by seasoned internationalists Yuka Saso and Harmie Constantino, Pradera looms as a solid threat to gatecrash what had been a two-team race in the past between SW-Masters and Cebu CC.

Saso, a many-time Philippine team member, and Constantino, a former national champion, are solid anchors on any team and will have reliable support from fellow outstanding age-groupers Annika Cayabyab, Michela Effendi, Kristine Torralba, Tomita Arejola, Kyla Nocum and Nicole Abelar.

The team will be coached by Norman Sto. Domingo.

Southwoods remains to be the team to beat even with Pauline Del Rosario turning pro and Abegail Arevalo needing to sit this one out because of studies in the United States at San Jose State.

Sofia Chabon and Mika Fortuna will spearhead Southwoods-Masters’ bid for a seventh straight title, while the Gabasa sisters Irina and Junia will lead Cebu CC in their quest to snap SW-Masters’ stranglehold of this event.

Course familiarity will come into fore in a layout such as Cebu Country Club, which is tree-lined and will definitely penalize errant shots.

Cebu CC, built in 1928, has winding fairways and is so tough that is hosted several international pro events, most recently the first three legs of the Aboitiz Invitational.

This year’s PAL Ladies Interclub sponsors are Primax Broadcasting Network, Mareco Broadcasting Network, Fox Sports, Asian Air Safari, Travelife Magazine, People Asia, Tourism Promotions Board, Bombardier, PLDT and Mastercard.

Support also comes from The Filipino Channel, Asia Brewery, Alaska Corp. and Philippine National Bank.

