PVL: Lyceum takes on JRU today

By Kristel Satumbaga

Games Today (The Arena, San Juan City)

8 a.m. – CSB vs Ateneo (men’s)

10 a.m. – FEU vs UST (men’s)

4 p.m. – San Beda vs CSB (women’s)

6:30 p.m. – Lyceum vs JRU (women’s)

Lyceum and Jose Rizal University eye breakthrough wins today when they square off in the women’s division of the Premier Volleyball League Collegiate Conference at The Arena in San Juan City.



Toting 0-1 and 0-2 win-loss cards in Group A, respectively, the Lady Pirates and the Lady Bombers clash at 6:30 p.m. with both teams determined to barge into the win column.

Both teams are coming straight-set defeats with Lyceum bowing to National University, 25-17, 25-16, 25-21, and JRU losing to San Sebastian, 25-23, 25-22, 25-21, last week.

Lyceum vows to be more sharper on the offensive end after a lethargic showing against NU, where it only managed 24 spikes.

Rocelyn Hongria and La Rainne Fabay must double their efforts while setter Cherry Rose Genova should be more creative if the Lady Pirates want to nail their first win.

Aside from an inconsistent offense, JRU’s defense was also a suspect.

The Lady Bombers made only 21 percent of their attacks in their first two games.

JRU’s Shola Alvarez is currently ranked No. 9 in the scoring department but opposite spiker needs more support from her teammates.

In men’s division, Ateneo seeks its fourth straight win in as many matches when it collides with winless College of St. Benilde at 8 a.m.

Far Eastern University and University of Santo Tomas, meanwhile, part ways at 10 a.m.

