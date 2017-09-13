San Beda, CEU spikers pace WNCAA

Defending senior champion San Beda College Alabang and Centro Escolar University strung up two victories each to show the way in the 48th Women’s National Collegiate Athletic Association (WNCAA) volleyball tournament.



San Beda swept league rookie University of Makati, 25-22, 29-27, 25-21, while CEU outlasted Assumption College, 25-9, 25-27, 25-15, 25-18, at Rizal Memorial Coliseum over the weekend. During the opening day last Sept. 3, San Beda bested Philippine Women’s University, 25-14, 25-18, 25-20, and CEU shook off UMAK in five sets, 21-25, 25-14, 29-31, 25-19, 17-15.

De La Salle Zobel also won its initial matches in the midgets and juniors division where it is both the reigning titlist.

