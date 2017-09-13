Start Living Life to the Fullest!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Achieve your bucket list and win prizes

What’s on your bucket list? Learn how to drive on the left side of the road; finish Anna Karenina, so you can stop lying about liking it; travel the Silk Road; take a sabbatical from work to volunteer in socio-civic organization; make something with your hands, a guitar composition a la Taylor Swift perhaps? No item is too simple or too trivial.



But while there is no race nor there is a competition, it’s something that’s there at the back of our heads, egging us to take action. So why wait when you can do it now!

FWD Life Philippines launches the “Lifetime of Possibilities” campaign that encourages people—you—to just seize the moment, to say yes to every adventure, with nary a worry or fear, and to stop thinking and just start doing. No more excuses. No more reasons. No more complaining that you don’t have the time, no money, no opportunity. All you really need to do really is to start—save up for that dream trip, join a writing class, learn to play the guitar. It doesn’t matter if you achieve it in one go or one step at a time. What’s important is you have taken the step to making things happen.

And to reward people who are already embracing life’s possibilities and checking items off in their bucket lists, FWD Life Philippines is giving away, on Instagram, free trips, airline tickets, and bucket list gear, every month, from August 23 to December. There will 10 winners every month and one winner of a trip to a mystery destination at the end of the year, to be chosen from all entries.

To join the Lifetime of Possibilities IG contest, just post a picture or a video of you achieving a bucket list, follow FWD Life Insurance Philippines (@fwdlife_ph) on Instagram; include #FWDBucketListMoment#FWDLifetimeofPossibilities, and tag three friends.

So go ahead and start achieving. After all, life is what happens to us while we are busy making plans. Seek adventure, seek excitement, and do them now! Rewards come to those who have lived their lives to the fullest!

FWD Life Insurance Corporation (“FWD Life”) is the first life insurance company licensed by the Insurance Commission of the Philippines under the new Insurance Code. FWD launched its commercial operations in September 2014. After its second full year of operations in 2016, FWD ranked #12 in total premium income, up one notch from previous year, according to the Insurance Commission’s report.1 By March 2017, FWD Life is the highest-capitalized life insurer in the Philippines with PhP 2.3 billion in paid-up capitalization.2

FWD Group spans Hong Kong & Macau, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Vietnam, and Japan, offering life and medical insurance, general insurance, and employee benefits across a number of its markets. Established in Asia in 2013, FWD is the insurance business arm of investment group, Pacific Century Group. In the Philippines, FWD has nine business hubs located in key cities nationwide with its headquarters in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig.

FWD is focused on creating fresh customer experiences, with easy-to-understand products, supported by digital technology. Through this customer-led approach, FWD aims to become a leading pan-Asian insurer that changes the way people feel about insurance.

Related

comments