UNTV relaunches docu-program ‘Istorya’ with host Angela Lagunzad

By RUEL J. MENDOZA

THE relaunching of UNTV’s documentary program “Istorya” will be hosted by Angela Lagunzad. The new “Istorya” will premire on September 23, 5 p.m..

Ayon pa kay Angela, mas magiging malalim ang dating ng bawat episode ng “Istorya.”



“Before kasi, maraming ini-interview na tao for one episode. Ngayon isa na lang at mas in-depth ‘yung usapan. Mas personal ang approach.

“And I get to experience ‘yung pinagdaraanan nilang buhay araw-araw.

“Matagal na ring umeere ang “Istorya” sa UNTV.

“It was hosted before by Nica Alejar and Jackie Lou Blanco. Nagkaroon din ng ilang host for different episodes.

“I also hosted it for awhile bago nila ni-relaunch ulit sa bagong format niya.

“Kaya itong bagong season ng ‘Istorya’ will be different from what it was before.”

Ginawang inspiration ni Angela for her episodes ay ang ginawa niyang documentary feature na “Butil” with husband and UNTV news achor Diego Castro.

“Butil,” which is about child hunger in the country, was a finalist in the Save The Children Media Awards 2016.

“As a journalist, you always want to come up with good and interesting stories.

“It has to be well-written with great visuals.

“In ‘Istorya,’ I went deeper with my stories. Mas personal, mas marami kang makukuha.

“Nothing is ever easy, especially if you’re dealing with a serious subject.

“But once you’ve put everything together, doon mo makikita na worth it ‘yung mga pinaghirapan mo,” ngiti pa niya.

No plans to compete ang “Istorya” ni Angela sa mga existing documentary programs ngayon na napapanood sa GMA-7 at ABS-CBN 2.

“They are so much bigger than ours. At mas experienced na ang mga host nila pagdating sa ganyan.

“Iba na ang level nila. Nandoon na sila samantalang pasimula pa lang kami.

“Kami naman, we’re just doing our best to come out with relevant stories and issues. ‘Yung magiging interested din ang mga manonood sa product namin.

“If there’s one thing na magkapareho kami, that is we are all storytellers and we want to reach out to people for their stories to be out there,” diin pa ni Angela.

Bukod sa pagiging documentarist, isang news anchor din si Angela para sa late afternoon news program ng UNTV na “Ito Ang Balita.” Isa rin siya sa host ng UNTV morning show na “Good Morning Kuya.”

Isa rin siyang trained rescuer at advocate ng rights of PWD or Persons With Disability.

Bago pinasok ni Angela ang news hosting, una itong nakilala bilang Trapik Angel at nagde-deliver siya ng traffic reports for trapik.com na ini-ere sa DWLS, WAVE FM and Home Radio.

Isa ring former TV commercial model si Angela na gumawa ng ilang local and foreign-aired TV commercials.

Kumuha rin siya ng short course in fashion styling at the pioneering School of Fashion and the Arts (SoFA).

Naging runway model din si Angela. Isa sa ginawa niyang fashion shows noon ay ang John Rufo Couture in Ultra Vires Unmasked, isang fashion campaign for Violence Against Women and Their Children.

