Boyet, Sandy to daughter Mariel: ‘Be nice on the set’

1 SHARES Share Tweet

BE nice to everyone on the set.

That’s the first advice Bb. Pilipinas International 2017 Mariel de Leon got from her parents – actors Christopher de Leon and Sandy Andolong – when she started shooting for her debut film “Ang Panday,” an entry to the 2017 Metro Manila Film Festival.



“They told me to be nice to everyone on the set and memorize my lines. Then relax all the time,” said De Leon, during an interview at the Grandparents Day #LOL: Love our Lolo and Lola Day held at the activity center of Gateway at the Araneta Center in Cubao, Quezon City recently.

Asked what’s it like to work with Coco Martin, lead star and director of “Ang Panday,” De Leon said: “It’s easy to work with him. He really knows what he wants and he’s a good director. He really pushes us to be better all the time although it’s challenging because I’m a newbie. I think it’s for the better naman.”

De Leon, however, said that she is still not sure if she would like to pursue a career in movies for life.

“This is a really a new experience for me. I haven’t decided which path I’m gonna do actually so I’m just dipping my clothes in the water and see how it goes. I’ll do my best in the movies and we’ll see what happens,” she said.

Given the chance, De Leon said that she wanted to appear in horror movies. “I really love horror movies. I want screaming and running for my life.”

At the same event, Bb. Pilipinas Grand International 2017 Elizabeth Clenci said that she has been appointed as national peace ambassador for the government.

“It’s a significant advocacy and important aspect of the society. I’m gonna be involved in many activities as I can. I want to create awareness on peace through my social media platform,” said Clenci.

De Leon and Clenci serenaded the grandparents with their acoustic versions of “Can’t Help Falling In Love,” “Isn’t She Lovely,” and “Dreams.” Clenci played the bass guitar while De Leon provided the vocals during the program.

Clenci is a bassist and has toured with blues artist Claude Hay in Australia before her winning turn in Binibining Pilipinas.

De Leon, on the other hand, is an actress and a classically trained singer who has been part of the Opera Belles.

At the grandparents day event, the Quezon City Performing Arts Choir serenaded the audience in Gateway Mall while artists from Filipino Portrait Artists Guild held a live sketching activity at the venue.

At Ali Mall and Farmers Plaza, seniors joined the Zumba party led by the award-winning Philippine Twiinz Alec Pang and Manny Licsi. Joining the high-energy duo were certified Zumba instructors Bryan Sanipa, Michael Lyon Partosa, Anet Buena, Ted Jimenez, Norman Buena, Harrich Kubong, Jenny Juntila, and Gina Matias. (Robert R. Requintina)

Related

comments