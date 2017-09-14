Letran, JRU in vital duel

Games Today

12 noon – JRU vs Letran (Jrs)

2 p.m. – JRU vs Letran (Srs)

4 p.m. – Mapua vs EAC (Srs)

6 p.m. – Malayan vs EAC (Jrs)

A tight and heated showdown is expected today when Jose Rizal University collides with Letran in an important match in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament at The Arena in San Juan City.

Game time is at 2 p.m. with both teams hoping to bounce back from previous defeats and boost their respective Final Four bids.



The Bombers dropped to a 6-4 record after a heart-breaking 115-109 double overtime defeat to the Arellano Chiefs five days back while the Knights fell to 5-5 following an 88-82 defeat to the Perpetual Help Altas last Friday.

The Letran-JRU clash is likely to be a low scoring contest since both teams are known for their defense more than their offense.

Out to provide a sub-plot is the expected shootout between Letran’s Rey Nambatac and JRU’s Teytey Teodoro.

Nambatac is averaging 17.1 points per game while Teodoro norms 14.8 points per contest aside from being the team’s court-general.

But the crucial part would be the support they would be getting from their teammates.

JRU coach Vergel Meneses should also get decent numbers from Jed Mendoza, Ervin Grospe, and AbdulWahab AbdulRazak, while Nambatac has Bong Quinto, JP Calvo, and Jerrick Balanza to rely on.

Meanwhile, Mapua aims to snap its nine-game losing skid when it clashes with Emilio Aguinaldo College at 4 p.m.

The Cardinals got an extra day of respite after their Tuesday’s game against powerhouse Arellano Chiefs was postponed due to typhoon Maring.

