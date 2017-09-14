MILF ready to assist in Marawi rehab efforts

3 SHARES Share Tweet

By ZEA C. CAPISTRANO

DAVAO CITY – The Moro Islamic Liberation Front is eyeing to extend its assistance to the crisis in Marawi City by assisting in rehabilitation efforts.

In a statement on Tuesday, MILF Peace Implementing Panel Chair Mohagher Iqbal said they are now looking at what possible role they could do for them to provide the needed help.



“The MILF is a modest organization so we can only share something based on our capability,” said Iqbal

In the early part of the crisis, the MILF has assisted the government in establishing a peace corridor and relief operations.

The peace corridor was utilized to help rescue civilians trapped inside.

Iqbal said the cooperation between the MILF and the government helped create safe passages from Marawi to Iligan City and Malabang, Lanao del Sur.

“The corridor was also utilized to safely deliver relief services for the displaced residents,” he said.

The peace corridor tapped volunteers from the MILF and the Coordinating Committee on the Cessation of Hostiles (MILF-CCCH) which works with the Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process.

Iqbal added that the United Bangsamoro Humanitarian Assistance (UBHA), chaired by the Bangsamoro Development Agency, was also created to collect and deliver at least R2-million worth of food and non-food items to internally displaced residents in Marawi City, Iligan City and other parts of the province.

Related

comments