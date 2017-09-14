Pinoy SEA Games winners get cash rewards

The winners in the recent 29th Southeast Asian Games received their cash incentives yesterday at Malacañang.

Only 24 gold medals were brought home from Kuala Lumpur, including the two from Fil-Am sprinter Trenten Beram, who ruled the 200 and 400.

Also receiving their cash rewards were the 33 silver and 64 bronze medalists who were accompanied by their coaches and presidents and secretary-generals of the various national sports associations.



The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) took the lead in handing out the grand total of P25.23 million that also included cash incentives to the winning coaches based on Republic Act 10699.

Under the scheme, a gold medalist will receive P300,000, while silver winners will get P150,000. Bronze medalist will take home P60,000.

The PSC said that P18,037,500 will be given to the winning athletes, while P7,181,250 will be awarded to their coaches.

Presidential citations were also given to the athletes in the biennial sportsfest where the Philippines wound up sixth overall.

Dennis Uy, Presidential Adviser for Sports, also padded the cash incentives by giving additional P50,000 (gold medal), P30,000 (silver) and P10,000 (bronze) by way of the Siklab Atleta Foundation.

