Solon questions Sulu State prexy’s jet-setting ways

By: Ellson A. Quismorio

Puwersa ng Bayaning Atleta (PBA) Partylist Rep. Jericho Nograles is accusing the president of Sulu State College (SSC) of large-scale corruption to the tune of “tens of millions of government funds.”



Nograles, congressman of Sulu’s 1st district, lamented that the province has become one of the primary breeding grounds for Islamic extremists because of ignorance and lack of access to quality education.

To make matters worse, Nograles claimed that the island’s one and only university – SSC – is rapidly deteriorating into state of mess by its President, Dr. Abdurasa Arasid.

The Davao-based lawmaker lambasted Arasid for alleged misuse of university funds, which he said could have gone a long way to improve the facilities of the SSC.

Nograles said Arasid has allocated for himself a travel allowance amounting to a whopping P8.6 million this year, or P716,666 per month.

“Millions and millions of government funds that were allocated to SSC from 2011 up to present remain unaccounted for. It’s really unfortunate that SSC has become a virtual milking cow for some of its officials,” the solon said.

