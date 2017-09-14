Teachers look forward to ‘Gabay Guro’ event

SUNDAY EVENT – For the past nine years, PLDT’s Gabay Guro Foundation had been mounting special celebration dedicated to teachers. Participating were the biggest and brightest names in showbiz and given away were valuable prizes.



Come Sunday, September 17, at the Mall of Asia Arena, Gabay Guro marks its 10th year with another grand event teachers look forward. Foundation Chairman Chaye-Revilla and brand advocacy head Gary Dujali have packaged a world-class show and prepared a raffle draw with mind-blowing prizes.

Teaching is a rewarding if thought job. It requires dedication and determination. And so Gabay Guro reserves one special day teachers can take it easy and relax, be entertained and at the same time take home prizes.

The event-tribute is exclusively for teachers only. Mall of Asia Arena gates open on Sunday at 12 noon. Admission is free. All they have to do is like Gabay Guro on www.facebook.com/gabayguro.

•

PERFORMERS – As of this writing, confirmed performers are:

Lea Salonga, Regine Velasquez, Ogie Alcasid, Martin Nievera, Gary Valenciano, Sarah Geronimo, Jaya, Pia Wurtzbach, Pops Fernandez, MJ Lastimosa, Andrew Wolff, Michael Pangilinan, Jona, South Border, Jay R, Luke Mejares, Jinky Vidal, Medwin Marfil, UP Pep Squad, G-Force, and Marian Rivera. And more to come.

Only Gabay Guro can gather such a star-studded list, all for the love of teachers. The guest artists used to be students and surely they have fond memories of many teachers.

•

AWARDS, AWARDS – Gabay Guro have received countless awards along the way, recognizing its contributions to nation and character building.

It has been of service to teachers and students throughout the country …and even beyond.

This is just a thought. Why not a Gabay Guro Ramon Magsaysay Award for public and educational services?

