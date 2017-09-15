2 cops, cabbie charged with double murder over deaths of Carl, Kulot

By JEFFREY G. DAMICOG

Double murder complaints were filed yesterday before the Department of Justice (DoJ) against two policemen and a taxi driver for their alleged involvement in the killing of 19-year-old University of the Philippines (UP) student Carl Angelo Arnaiz and his 14-year-old friend Reynaldo “Kulot” de Guzman.



Assisted by the Public Attorney’s Office (PAO), Carl’s and Kulot’s parents filed separate complaint affidavits before the DoJ, asking for the indictment of PO1 Jeffrey Perez and PO1 Ricky Arquilita, members of Caloocan City Police Community Precinct 2 for murder.

In their affidavit, Carl’s parents, Carlito and Eva, also asked the DoJ to also indict with murder taxi driver Tomas Bagcal who claimed being robbed by the UP student on August 18.

“Dahil sa pakikipagsabwatan ni Tomas Marleo Bagcal sa mga pulis ng pumatay sa aming anak na si Carl Angelo, kung saan pinalalabas niya na siya ay hinoldap ng aming anak at nanlaban diumano sa mga pulis samantalang iba ang sinasabi ng pisikal na ebidensya at salaysay na nakakitang saksi, siya ay aming hinahabla rin sa kasong murder,” read the couple’s complaint.

His parents noted Carl has been a consistent first honor elementary student and even managed to enter and study at the Makati Science High School then at UP as an interior design student.

The parents stressed they don’t believe he would resort to robbery “kahit na tumigil siya sa pag-aaral, may sariling negosyo si Carl Angelo”.

Meanwhile, Kulot’s parents, Eduardo Gabriel and Lima Dimaganti, also wanted the two policemen charged for violating the Anti-Torture Law.

The couple insisted that the body found in a creek in Gapan City, Nueva Ecija last September 5 was their son.

