Alvarez, Golovkin eye boxing history

LAS VEGAS (AFP) – Now that the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor circus has left town, attention shifts to Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez and their showdown for middleweight boxing supremacy.

For those who were disappointed by last month’s so-called superfight between a boxer and a UFC fighter that was staged before a less-than capacity crowd, Saturday’s sold out world title contest at the same T-Mobile Arena will be welcome change.



Kazakhstan’s three-belt champion Golovkin against Mexico’s biggest star Alvarez is one of the most anticipated fights in years, featuring the most explosive fighters in the division.

“This is a fight boxing can be proud of. It is boxing’s biggest fight. It is a fight for history,’’ said Golovkin.

Most people don’t think this will go the distance as both fighters are skilled ringmasters and have the ability to deliver knockout blows when the opportunity presents itself.

They both prefer to do their talking with their fists and their fight was always a matter not of if, but when, as they need each other to validate their places in boxing history.

Golovkin, who will be making his Las Vegas debut, has fought his entire career at 160 pounds (72.5 kg) while Alvarez, 27, fought just once above 155 – in his last fight against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

The undefeated Golovkin, whose World Boxing Council, World Boxing Association and International Boxing Federation titles will be on the line, said he is expecting the toughest fight of his career against a boxer six years his junior.

“This is my biggest fight,’’ he said. “I worked hard to become of champion of the world. I worked hard with Abel (trainer Sanchez) to stay champion of the world.’’

Alvarez also expects a difficult fight.

