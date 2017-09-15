CEU too strong for LUP-Batangas

By Jerome Lagunzad

Games Saturday (Olivarez College gym)

12 noon. — Diliman College vs CDSL

2 p.m. — Lyceum-Batangas vs Olivarez

There is more to Centro Escolar University than just touted Congolese big man Rod Ebondo.

Guard Ric Fuentes stole the spotlight with a sizzling offensive performance yesterday as the Scorpions turned back the Lyceum-Batangas Pirates, 86-68, for a share of the lead in the Universities and Colleges Basketball League (UCBL) Season 2 at the Olivarez College gym in Sucat, Parañaque City.



Fuentes, 18, tallied a game-high 23 points, 18 of them coming in the final canto where he single-handedly helped defending champion CEU keep the upset-conscious Lyceum-Batangas at bay.

More importantly, Fuentes’ surprise explosion enabled CEU to secure its second straight victory following a 60-43 win over Olivarez College last week and join pace-setters, Diliman College and Colegio de San Lorenzo, atop the eight-team field.

“I’m expecting everybody to be step up and it was Ric who mainly did that today,” said CEU coach Yong Garcia of the proud Davao City native who also added seven rebounds, three assists and a steal in less than 20 minutes of play.

In the second game, Technological Institute of the Philippines averted a late collapse against Bulacan State University 90-84, thanks to forward Karl Mallari’s timely buckets.

First Game

CEU 86 — Fuentes 23, Cruz 15, Arim 13, Ebondo 13, Galinato 5, Uri, 4, Manlangit 4, Cabblero 4, Wamar Jr. 3, Umeanozie 2, Demigaya 0, Baconcon 0, Intic 0.

Lyceum-Batangas 68 — Buen 23, Fernandez 14, Saliente 9, Villaluna 7, Axalan 6, Lapasaran 5, Solitario 2, Villanueva 2, Eranes 0, Olarte 0, Valencia 0.

Quarters: 21-18, 31-31, 55-48, 86-68.

Second Game

TIP 90 — Napoles 24, Lara 20, Mallari 15, Latu 9, Daguro 8, Soriano 6, Palisoc 4, Ramos 4, Manalang 0, Primo 0, Quiambao 0, Tan 0.

BulSU 84 — Fajardo 21, M. Mendoza 20, Dela Cruz 16, Crisostomo 7, J. Mendoza 6, Necio 6, Cristobal 4, Jauco 4, Enrile 0, Ledesma Jr. 0, Sellano 0, Solayao 0.

Quarters: 30-16, 49-35, 75-53, 90-84.

