Childhaus celebrates 14th anniversary in ‘The World of Gandang Ricky Reyes’

CHILDHAUS, at its home for the last two years (12 years in Quezon City) in Agoncillo Street, Paco Manila marked its anniversary through a simple celebration which started with a mass. Performers were around to entertain the children while food overflowed.



Childhaus donors happily graced the simple yet meaningful 14th anniversary celebration of the institution. The children performed for their “Kuya Hans” and presented him a birthday cake.

Twelve-year-old Joyjoy Patilan, who has three months to go to complete her treatment, felt grateful for the improvement of her condition. From high risk level leukemia, Joyjoy is now on maintenance. She rendered a song.

Over the last 14 years, Childhaus has provided compassion and care to children with cancer.

Watch the full celebration tomorrow, 9-10 a.m., on GMA NewsTV.

