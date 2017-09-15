Diaz leads PH in Asian Indoor Games

She’s physically fit alright, but is Rio Games silver medal winner Hidilyn Diaz mentally ready?

That will be known when the pride of Zamboanga leads the Philippine contingent in the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games (AIMAG) set Sept. 17-27 in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.



“Physically, handa na talaga ako. Nag-start ako mag-training January pa e, pero talagang ‘yung last three months hard training na ‘yung ginawa ko halos everyday, so ready na ako,” said Diaz.

“Pero siyempre hindi lang naman physical preparation yan e, mentally tough din dapat,.. sa disiplina sa training, also sa pagkain, and ‘yung pag-dating sa event ‘yung timing,” added Diaz.

