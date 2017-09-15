Fast Delivery Service Guaranteed by Lalamove

Business owners can now enjoy speedy delivery services by just using Lalamove. Made available for people looking for a delivery service that is known to be fast, reliable and cost-efficient, Lalamove allows businesses to deliver their packages or documents anywhere within Metro Manila and some of its outskirts from the comforts of their home or office.



With a fleet of over 900 delivery vehicles all over Metro Manila, comprised mainly of motorcycles and vans, one can be sure that once they access Lalamove, a driver will be automatically booked within 30 seconds.

Lalamoveis available any time of the day. What makes Lalamove different from traditional couriers is that its services are more immediate and personalized. Deliveries can be picked up and transported on the same day. You can do advanceand do last minute bookings. It also allows you to optimize your route- meaning, you can plan your delivery and determine what best route to take and which is most affordable. It also has partner integration for business owners.

Since they started operations last year, Lalamove has been the easy choice of businesses that need to move goods swiftly, surely and safely. Carl Jude Boo, Owner of Six Pack Chef, which delivers diet meals, says Lalamove has helped him manage his operations. “With Lalamove, I don’t have to worry about getting the meals straight to my customers’ doorsteps on time. With the help of Lalamove, expanding my business may soon be a reality”.

Customers like Freda Dador-Agustin, who used Lalamove, raves: “Lalamove is super fast! In less than an hour my documents have been picked up and delivered. I also like how Lalamove drivers keep me updated on my documents. Good job, Lalamove!”

According to Lalamove Country Director Albert Go “We take pride in the efficiency of our service. Speed and quality have always been in the core of our organization, and it is a commitment that we live by in every transaction that we make”. With the promise of “fast delivery”, it is no wonder that Lalamove is becoming the most preferred and most reliable choice of both businesses and individuals for their intra-city deliveries.

