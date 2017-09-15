House vs Senate over CHR

By: Ben Rosario

The House of Representatives is gearing for a head-on collision with the Senate to defend its P1,000 allocation for the Commission on Human Rights, Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez declared yesterday.



However, Alvarez hinted a possibility of compromise with the Senate when they resolve the House decision that has become a hot topic in social media.

Interviewed over DZMM by broadcast journalist Ted Failon, Alvarez said senators cannot always impose their will on the issue, adding that the Lower House will insist on using its power of the purse to stand by its decision.

Alvarez has been vocal in his criticism of the CHR and had in fact, declared that the beleaguered constitutional body will get is comeuppance for strongly criticizing the Duterte administration’s anti-drug war and for failing to help defend the human rights of civilians against drug crazed murders and terrorists.

The House official’s stand was strongly backed in the plenary.

