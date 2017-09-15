Intelligence of dogs

By: Nestor Cuartero

I take note of two of his recent posts, the ones that spoke of the intelligence of dogs. You all know how much of a dog-lover Kuya Kim is. Nestor’s stories reveal so much more about animal behavior and versatility.



Here’s Mr. Passerby and I quote:

“Dogs do the most unusual. Some of them you can ask to multitask. As I roamed the public market in Levitown leading to Balete, Batangas, I saw this dog, an Aspin, biting into a rattan basket dangling from under his mouth. He faithfully tailed his master, who was doing his marketing.

The master threw everything he picked up into the waiting basket held by his animal butler. The dog took everything with love and care. I thought it was a scene I had seen only through film. But this was for real. I wish I had my camera with me to record such an amazing event.”

PASSERBY: Old dogs can teach you a new trick or two. One such old fogey taught me a lesson in crossing a busy highway just a while ago.

I was trying to negotiate the Lipa-Rosario national highway by foot with little success. Right across me from the other side of the street was this old AsongPinoy trying to do the same balancing act.

He carefully surveyed the place. He looked to his left. He looked to his right. He looked straight at me from across him.

Sensing that the highway had cleared somewhat, he stared me in the eye as if he was sending me a signal. In no time, he and I were crossing the same highway, safe and sound. He taught this old dog a new trick.

TRIVIA PA MORE (Various Sources): The symbolic name for the Philippines, Juan de la Cruz, is not a Filipino invention. It was coined by R. McCulloch-Dick, a Scottish-born journalist working for the Manila Times in the early 1900s, after discovering it was the most common name in blotters.

