Join the 2017 MBC National Choral competition

MANILA Broadcasting Company invites ensembles from schools, churches, residential communities, offices, and special interest groups to take part in the 2017 MBC National Choral Competition.

Considered the biggest all-inclusive choral competition in the Philippines today, the choral contests will be conducted in two divisions: children’s choirs (where the winner will receive P100,000) and the open category (whose champion will bring home P150,000).



Live auditions will be conducted in Cebu (Sept. 30), General Santos City (Oct. 1), Lucena (Oct. 7), Iloilo (Oct. 14), Star Theater (Oct. 15), Zamboanga (Oct. 20), Laoag (Oct. 27), and Cauayan (Oct. 29). Choirs from other provinces outside Mega-Manila may also opt to send an application packet consisting of a high-quality audition video and the attached application form, which must be received at the MBC head office in Pasay on or before Oct. 16. Provincial choirs that qualify will each receive a travel subsidy to help defray costs of competing in the national championships to be held at the Aliw Theater on Dec 5-9, 2017.

Detailed mechanics are downloadable from the official Facebook page of the MBC National Choral Competitions

To register or inquire about other details, please contact YesFM Cauayan – 0975-649-1980 or 0917-433-0344; Love Radio Iloilo – 0917.501.7070; Easy Rock Cebu – 0917-315-3539; Love Radio GenSan – 0916-509-2222; Love Radio Lucena – 0916-743-6757; Love Radio Laoag – 0915-406-9800; YesFM Zamboanga – 0917-105-1555 and email siouxstar@gmail.com for the Mega-Manila auditions.

