LGBA derby at PCC draws 494 entries

The Luzon Gamecock Breeders Association (LGBA) stag circuit, now with 494 entries, resumes on Monday at the Pasay City Cockpit.

A new group of more than 60 participants will compete on Monday’s 3-stag elims that is backed by Sagupaan Complexor 3000.



Qualifiers will advance to the 4-stag finals on Sept. 22.

“We’re on track of hitting a total of more than 600 entries,” said LGBA president Nick Crisostomo.

The third and final leg unfolds on Sept. 29, Oct. 2 and 6 at Pasay Cockpit.

So far, Jay Gonzalez of Batangas (Batang Taal KBJ) currently leads the 2017 LGBA Breeder of the Year race with perfect 10-0 record.

Meanwhile, PCC pit manager Gerald Go will host the Be My Guest 5-Stag Derby on Oct. 13.

For inquiries, contact Erica (0917-5281846) and Ace (0939-4724206).

