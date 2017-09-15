Pacquiao wants to do another super hero film

IT looks like Senator Manny Pacquiao is not yet closing his doors to movies.

At the launch of Comic Convention Asia 2018 at the City Club in Makati City last Wednesday night, Pacquiao said that he was open to the idea of making another super hero movie in the future.



“Pwede pa rin naman….pag may time,” said Pacquiao, when asked if he still wanted to do another movie about super hero, during an ambush interview on the same event.

Pacquiao said that movie and comic characters are close to his heart because he has done a super hero film entitled “Wapakman,” an entry to the 2009 Metro Manila Film Festival.

“Comic characters have a special meaning to me. Remember I played the role of ‘Wapakman?’ Nakalimutan n’yo na yata ang ‘Wapakman?’” said the smiling Filipino boxing champ as the crowd cheered.

In the same movie, Pacquiao plays Magno Meneses who is torn between saving the world or staying with his children.

“My life has been an open book. Somehow, I can relate to these characters that we idolize. We hope to bring our talents in the comics industry to international enterprises,” Pacquiao said in a speech.

The popular Filipino athlete said that the Comic Con Asia 2018 “will also bring the Philippines at the forefront of regional convention venues and an ideal tourism destination.”

Pacquiao has also been named ambassador for Comic Con Asia 2018 as he lauded the talented artists, creators, and producers behind the best comics, movies, series, manga, anime, toys, gaming, and cosplay.

Comic Con Asia 2018 was created as an event to showcase Filipino and Asian talents. Apart from international and regional celebrity guests, there will be plenty of industry panels during the convention.

The Comic Con Asia 2018 will be held at the SMX Mall of Asia in Pasay City on March 24-25, 2018. At the venue, the main floor will be divided into four zones: Manga and Anime, Comics, Toys and Gaming, and Movies, Series and Animation.

