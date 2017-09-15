SM Foundation donates school building to Cogon Central

Ormoc City – SM Foundation has turned over a school building to the Cogon Central School.

“In the history of Cogon Central School, today is a memorable day for the pupils, parents and teachers since the long-awaited dream of having a new building becomes a reality,” school principal Marita T. Albiendaas said in accepting the two-storey, four-classroom building equipped with 200 armchairs, including 20 for left-handed students.



On hand to witness the official turnover were Dr. Manuel Albano of the Department of Education, councilor Nonilo Quilang, representing Mayor Richard Gomez; Carmen Linda Atayde, and Juris Soliman of the SM Foundation.

Also included are 16 wall fans, eight blackboards, four wall clocks and five toilets, including one in the ground floor for persons with disabilities.

