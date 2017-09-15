The ‘Big O’ and pregnancy

By: Rica Cruz

Hi Ms. Rica,

Kailangan ba ng babae mag-orgasm para mabuntis? Sabi po kasi ng friend ko na kapag nag-o-orgasm siya, nabubuntis siya. I’m having a hard time having an orgasm during intercourse. Pwede ba ‘yung reason kaya hindi ako nabubuntis?



Salamat po,

Ms. No O

Hi Ms. No O,

Thank you for sending in this question. Madami ngang mga naniniwalang kailangan ng babaeng mag-orgasm para mabuntis.

But, this is a misconception.

A woman does not necessarily have to orgasm to conceive. Pero, siyempre, for some, mas masaya ang experience kapag may orgasm. Para sa friend mo, maybe each time she has intercourse, she finishes with the Big O, and coincidentally, nabubuntis siya.

There a few more important factors to consider (other than having an O) when you’re trying to conceive. And these are: 1) having a healthy egg, 2) a healthy sperm, and 3) your cervical mucus being favorable, and these three have to be present at the same time. There are also several ways to get pregnant, pero, ang pinaka common (at libre) sa lahat is to have penile-vaginal intercourse with your partner.

There are different studies that have looked at the role of a woman’s orgasm when it comes to conception. Pero, hanggang ngayon, controversial pa rin sila.

Sabi ng iba, having an orgasm during intercourse will increase the chances of getting pregnant. How? They say that the contractions from the orgasm can help the sperm meet the egg faster. Pero, hindi pa ito talagang napapatunayan.

If you’re not having an orgasm during intercourse but you want to experience it, it may be helpful for you to know that women are more likely to reach the big “O” from clitoral stimulation and not from penetration. So baka mas gusto mong i-explore and to play more with this part of your body during sexy time, next time.

From your message, I believe that the issue at hand is not the experience of orgasm but more of the fact that you and your partner are trying to get pregnant. Tama ba? Kung ito ang problema, baka mas makatulong na kumonsulta sa fertility expert o doctor. Madami kasing pwedeng dahilan ang hindi pagbubuntis at most of these factors are health-related. Kaya, I suggest that you and your partner go to your doctor to address this problem. That way, you can both enjoy baby-making without worrying about having an orgasm or not. #takeitfromthesexymind

* * *

If you have questions on love and sex that you want me to answer, you may message me at www.facebook.com/TheSexyMind or DM me on Instagram: _ricacruz.

Biography: Rica Cruz is a Licensed Psychologist and Sex Therapist. She comes out as the Resident Sex Therapist on Boys’ Night Out every Thursday night on Magic 89.9.

