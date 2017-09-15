The crucifixion of Jesus

Gospel Reading: Jn 19:25-27

Standing by the cross of Jesus were his mother and his mother’s sister. Mary the wife of Clopas, and Mary Magdalene.

When Jesus saw his mother and the disciple there whom he loved, he said to his mother, “Woman, behold, your son.”

Then he said to the disciple, “Behold, your mother.” And from that hour the disciple took her into his home.



REFLECTION

Standing by the cross

Because Mary’s place on earth and in heaven is closest to that of her Son, the liturgy celebrates her as Our Lady of Sorrows after the feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross.

John’s Gospel has two scenes on the mother of Jesus: the miracle at Cana (2:1-11) and the crucifixion of Jesus (19:25-27). In neither of the features does the name “Mary” appear. The two scenes are certainly linked by the term “hour.”

At the wedding feast, Jesus initially rebuffs his mother’s request because his hour has not yet come. But he performs the first of his signs in response to her faith. Mary has taken the risk of trusting in his word when she tells the servers, “Do whatever he tells you” (2:5). This results in the miracle and the incipient faith of the disciples.

Now, the woman who is prepared to commit all to the word of Jesus stands by the cross. She is the model of faith and is now given as “mother” to the Beloved Disciple who clearly is presented as the model of the disciples. But the model disciple must learn from the woman of faith, and he does by standing there with her, not losing his faith in the Master. When the news of the resurrection is announced, this disciple is the first to believe, even by just seeing the empty tomb.

God’s most beloved and privileged creatures are not spared from trials and sorrows.

What effects have your own sorrows in your life?

* * *

SOURCE: “365 Days with the Lord,” ST PAULS, 7708 St. Paul Rd., SAV, Makati City (Phils.); Tel.: 895-9701; Fax 895-7328; E-mail: publishing@stpauls.ph; Website: http://www.stpauls.ph.

