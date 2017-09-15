UST orchestra, CCP team up for Brahms Meets Disney

THE University of Santo Tomas Symphony Orchestra (USTSO), in partnership with the Cultural Center of the Philippines, will present “Brahms Meets Disney” on Saturday at the CCP building.

The orchestra will play the Academic Festival Overture Op 80 which Johannes Brahms composed as a gift of gratification to the University of Breslau who awarded him an honorary doctoral degree.



The USTSO features pianist-composer Ng Chong Lim, who will do Brahms’ Piano Concerto No. 1, Op. 15. Chong Lim, from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, studied at the Royal College of Music (RCM), London under the tutelage of Prof. Frank Wibaut.

Aside from the classics from Brahms, the orchestra, together with the UST Vocal Performance Department, will showcase Disney Classics. Solos will be done by the professors – Ronan Ferrer, Eugene delos Santos, Elisanta Cortes, Thea Perez, Ma. Austregelina Espina-Alfornon, and students – Demi Fresco, Faye Transfiguracion, John Saga, and Ryan Tamondong.

The Disney Suite ranges from the oldest to the newest songs every generation has made favorite. Jedrick Itugot will arrange the Disney Suite.

The orchestra and ensemble will be conducted by Daniel Bartolome, resident conductor at 9Works theatrical and musical director of the recent production of Disney’s Newsies in Bonifacio Global City.

Interested parties may get in touch with Ticket World at (02) 891-9999 or the UST Conservatory of Music Office at (02) 731-4022.

