What coup? DND asks

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Mario Casayuran

The country’s top defense officials brushed off yesterday reports of a brewing coup attempt against President Duterte.



The denial by Defense Secretary Delfin N. Lorenzana and Gen. Eduardo M. Año, chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) was made during the public hearing by the Senate finance sub-committee chaired by Sen. Panfilo M. Lacson on the defense department’s proposed 2018 P195.476 billion budget.

The alleged plot was revealed by Sen. Antonio F. Trillanes IV who asked whether the AFP has heard or monitored reports that retired General Joselito Kakilala is claiming that a popular politician is recruiting members of Philippine Military (PMA) class 2006 to oust President Duterte from office.

Lorenzana told Senate reporters after the budget hearing that he has not heard of a coup attempt being hatched against the President.

The staging of a coup is “very remote,’’ he said.

“There is nothing to worry about, he added.

Related

comments