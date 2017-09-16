Big Races at Metro Turf

By: Johnny Decena

Another must-see races are scheduled this weekend at the Metro Turf in Malvar-Tanauan City, Batangas.

Headlined by the staging of tomorrow’s P1.5 Million “Lakambini Stakes Race’’, may seven entries rito, namely – RG.

Inigo’s Smoking Sunday, RB. Dimacuha’s Bossa Nova, PP. Uy’s couple entry Niccole Girl/ White Chocolate, AV. Tan, Jr.’s Secret Affair, BC. Abalos, Jr.’s Cerveza Rosas, and S.C. Stockfarm Inc.’s Brilliance.



Set at a distance of 1,600 meters, the winner here gets P900,000 while the second to fourth placer gets P337,500, P187,500, P15,000, respectively.

Sponsored by the PHILRACOM, ang Breeder’s purse dito ay P60,000 to the breeder of the winning horse.

Ngayong araw naman ay itatanghal ang P1 Million 2017 PCSO-Special 2-YO Maiden Race.

Bibitawan naman sa layung 1,200 meters, ang mga entries ay sina Victorious Colt ni EC. Dela Cruz, Bridgeofdriverkwai ni NO. Morales, Holy Rain ni RV. Viloria, Prosperity ni LM Javier Jr., Talitha Koum ni G.R. Raquida at Royal Signal ng SC Stockfarm, Inc.

So there… see you guys at Samson’s Billiard OTB at St. Joseph and/or at Obel Dela Paz Momay’s Carinderia OTB at Marick, Cainta.

