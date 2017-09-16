Digong poised to suspend gov’t work, classes on Sept. 21

By: Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos

President Duterte may declare a suspension of classes and government work on September 21 due to the looming massive demonstrations on that day.

September 21, 2017, Thursday, marks the 45th anniversary of the declaration of martial law by the late President Marcos.



According to Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, Duterte is keen on declaring a holiday when massive protests are held by different leftist groups but did not specify the date.

In an interview over state-run PTV-4 Thursday night, Duterte said that he is “ordering a holiday” at this early stage so no one will get hurt during the massive demonstrations.

“At this early, I am announcing that I am ordering a holiday para walang masaktan, walang ano kung may demonstration diyan, magkagulo,” said Duterte.

