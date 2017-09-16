Melindo risks IBF crown vs S. African foe

Milan Melindo makes the first defense of the International Boxing Federation light-flyweight crown tonight against Hekkie Budler of South Africa in Cebu City.



Melindo and Budler both tipped in at the division limit of 108 lbs.

Johnreil Casimero and Zorro Sultan figure in an IBF title-elimination match at super-fly, a showdown that is capable of stealing the thunder from the main event.

Casimero weighed in at 115 while Sultan came in at 114.75.

Melindo won the IBF title with a shock first-round knockout of Japanese veteran Akira Yaegashi last May.

Melindo is one of only three reigning Filipino world champions at the moment. The others are flyweight stablemate Donnie Nietes and super-fly Jerwin Ancajas.

