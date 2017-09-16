NoKor’s latest missile launch concerns Rody

By: Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos

President Duterte is concerned over reports that North Korea launched its second ballistic missile over Hokkaido, Japan Friday morning.

The recent nuclear test by North Korea came a day after Pyongyang threatened to use nuclear weapons to sink Japan and reduce the United States to ashes and darkness for supporting a United Nations (UN) Security Council resolution and sanctions over its latest nuclear test.



Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, during the Mindanao Hour/Bangon Marawi press briefing Friday morning said what North Korea did was very dangerous.

“First, they keep flying, sending those missiles up without any reasons except to scare us here – the neighboring countries. Pangalawa, they’re technology is not accurate. They may be aiming for some other but it will drop in the other countries like the Philippines,” he said.

“Even the President is very much concerned about these missiles from North Korea. So, natatakot tayo diyan very concerning,” he added.

Lorenzana said the government has contingency plans in case of a nuclear fallout or in case debris of North Korea’s missiles hit Philippine territory. However, he said the absence of air-raid shelters is unfortunate.

“We’ll just hope and pray siguro that the missile somewhere there in the Pacific Ocean,” said Lorenzana.

The Office of the Civil Defense (OCD) earlier assured that contingency plans are in place following NoKor’s test.

