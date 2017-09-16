Payo ni Recto kay Alvarez: Chill lang!

2 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Vanne Elaine P. Terrazola

Relax lang.

Ito ang payo ni Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto bilang tugon sa hamon ni House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez na gamitin ng senador ang sariling pera para pondohan ang budget ng Commission on Human Rights (CHR).



“Government says EJK is not state-sponsored – then it should not be afraid of providing more resources to CHR, the duly constituted office whose mandate is to protect human rights,” ani Recto.

Paniwala ni Recto, mga tiwaling pulis ang siyang umaabuso sa kanilang kapangyarihan.

“Let’s strengthen all institutions of government, including the CHR,” pahayag ni Recto.

Binigyan lamang ng House of Representatives ang CHR ng R1,000 budget para sa 2018, bagay na pagdedebatehan pa sa bicameral session.

Related

comments