Teachers are PLDT Gabay Guro’s pet

By: Nestor Cuartero

CALLING ALL TEACHERS: Do you remember the names of your teachers in grade school?



I do. Mrs. Maria Pastor, Miss Rosa Magtibay, Miss Cresenciana Luancing, Miss Teresita Castillo, Mrs Gloria Katigbak-Tolentino, Mrs. Marcela A. Noche, Mrs. Lourdes P. Zuno.

If my elementary school teachers were still alive today, I will surely invite me to the Grand Gathering of teachers on Sept. 17 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. The event honors PLDT Gabay Guro’s membership of more than 20,000 teachers nationwide through an afternoon of fun and games with matching entertainment and amazing prizes.

TEACHERS ARE PLDT’S PET: The country’s public school teachers, devoted to their calling to mould young minds, are among our unsung heroes. Happily, they have found a gracious sponsor in PLDT through its advocacy, Gabay Guro.

The 10-year old program aims to support teachers’ activities and training, making our teachers PLDT’s pet.

Gabay Guro Foundation Chair Chaye Cabal-Revilla says the multi-level platform has, to date, over 1,200 scholars in various state colleges and universities nationwide. On its roster are over 300 LET passers and a projected 167 graduates in 2017.

Thus far, says Ms. Revilla, the foundation has conducted trainings for over 16,000 teachers. Today, it runs eight training programs for teachers around the country.

And more: Gabay Guro has also helped repair or construct classrooms in the provinces, especially those hit by calamities. So far, over 40 classrooms have been donated in Cebu, Bohol, Leyte, and Capiz.

Ms. Revilla reiterates Gabay Guro’s belief: That our children’s future depends on our nation’s teachers who can lead them to the future.

GREAT ENTERTAIMENT FOR TEACHERS: Meanwhile, Brand Advocacy head Gary Dujali announced that on its 10th year, Gabay Guro’s grand homecoming offers raffle prizes such as a house and lot, vehicles, livelihood opportunities, gadgets, and cash prizes.

Top artists will be there to entertain our teachers. Counted in are Lea Salonga, Regine Velasquez, Ogie Alcasid, Martin Nievera, Gary Valenciano, Jaya, Sarah Geronimo, Pia Wurtzbach, Pops Fernandez, MJ Lastimosa, Andrew Wolfe, Michael Pangilinan, Jona Viray, Marian Rivera, Southborder, Jay-R, Luke Mejares, Jinky Vidal, Medwin Marfil, UP Pep Squad, and G-Force.

The PLDT Gabay Guro grand tribute event is exclusive for teachers only. Gates open at 12 nn. Admission is free. All they have to do is like Gabay Guro on www.facebook.com/gabayguro.

