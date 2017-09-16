Team CamSur wins Ginebra San Miguel 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament

From streetball to conquering the Big Dome, Team CamSur bagged the 2017 Ginebra San Miguel 3-on-3 Basketball championship held recently at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City. The team composed of Raphael Jude De Vera, Dan Michael Uy, GawynKhristnan Fernandez and Daniell Martin Uybested Team La Union in a tight contest for the title.



Team CamSur narrowly defeated Team La Union, 14-13.

For team captain Raphael Jude De Vera, it is a dream come true to win the championship title and to play at the historic venue. The team was awarded with a trophy, Ginebra San Miguel products and a cash prize of P50,000. “It is a great feeling to come out as a winner and to be recognized as the best all over the Philippines. At the same time, that rare opportunity to play in front of our basketball idols and the legions of basketball fans is definitely a dream come true. We hope to serve as an inspiration to people from the provinces that when you are ‘ganadosabuhay’, anything is possible,” De Vera added.

Now on its second year, Ginebra San Miguel Inc. (GSMI) is committed in providing opportunities to aspiring athletes through its grassroots basketball program. From a total of 256 teams in the regional qualifying tournaments that represented different barangays, 16 regional winners hurdled the semifinals, while the top two teams moved on to the 3-on-3 National Finals.

“As the 3-on-3 basketball community in the country continues to thrive, Ginebra San Miguel aims to hone the skills and talents of these aspiring young athletes from the provinces, and from these crop of talented individuals we might discover the next Barangay Ginebra San Miguel player or our future players to the 3-on-3 games in the Olympics,” Ginebra San Miguel brand manager Paolo Tupaz said.

GSMI is the producer of the world’s no. 1 selling gin Ginebra San Miguel and other quality liquor products including Vino Kulafu, Ginebra San Miguel Premium Gin, GSM Blue, GSM Blue Flavors, Antonov Vodka and Primera Light Brandy.

GSMI is a subsidiary of San Miguel Corporation.

