Ateneo unbeaten

Games Tomorrow

(The Arena, San Juan City)

8 a.m. – UST vs NU (m)

10 a.m. – CSB vs FEU (m)

4 p.m. – CSB vs UP (w)

6:30 p.m. – TIP vs UP (w)

There’s no stopping two-time defending champion Ateneo in the men’s division of the Premier Volleyball League Collegiate Conference.

The Blue Eagles outclassed the University of the Philippines Maroons, 25-18, 25-18, 25-18, yesterday to remain unscathed at The Arena in San Juan City.



Ateneo went aggressive from start to collect its fifth consecutive victory in as many outings.

Gian Carlo Glorioso continued to impress by spearheading the squad anew with 13 points highlighted by seven blocks, while Marck Espejo displayed his wide experience and unloaded 12 points including nine attacks.

The Eagles overpowered the Maroons with their strong kills, 38-23, while providing a tough defensive wall at the net with 14 blocks compared to their rivals’ only four as they resume to establish themselves as the best men’s volleyball team in the country.

Ateneo struggled with 26 errors, but managed to recover quickly despite UP’s persistent attempts to grab the tempo.

Unable to douse the Eagles’ fire, the Maroons slid to their second straight loss for 1-3 near the bottom standings.

In the other game, De La Salle survived a grueling fourth set before it outlasted feisty San Beda, 25-16, 23-25, 25-16, 32-20, for its third win against two defeats.

Cris Dumago erupted with 23 points on 21 hits and two blocks for the Archers, while Raymark Woo and Arjay Onia chipped in 19 and 16 points, respectively.

San Beda dropped to 1-3 to tie with UP despite Earl Kenneth Gonzales and Jomaru Amagan conspiring for 27 points.

In women’s play, Adamson continued to soar behind its power game, crushing Technological Institute of the Philippines, 25-12, 25-14, 25-13, to zero in on the first semifinal berth in Group B.

The Lady Falcons unloaded 44 spikes, twice more than the Lady Engineers’ 19, and feasted on their rivals’ poor reception to score 12 aces and complete the 55-minute demolition for their third straight victory.

That put Adamson a win away from formalizing its stint in the Final Four of the season-ending conference of the league organized by Sports Vision.

