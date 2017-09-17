Atom Araullo leaves ABS-CBN

1 SHARES Share Tweet

BROADCASTER-turned-television host and actor Atom Araullo has left ABS CBN where he worked for more than a decade, saying that he wanted to “pursue other opportunities and challenges.”

“Working with ABS-CBN for over a decade has been an amazing adventure. However, the time has come to explore emerging opportunities and challenges beyond the organization,” said in his statement which he posted on Instagram.



“Although I am taking a new path, I have nothing but respect and gratitude for the company that helped me become the journalist I am today. To all the hardworking men and women of ABS-CBN, maraming maraming salamat,” Araullo said.

In August 2016, Araullo resigned from his reportorial duties on ABS-CBN but continued with his other tasks for the same network.

“He said he arrived at this decision to be able to pursue other endeavors that would also help him grow as a journalist and as a host. He is aware that the news organization has included him in its future plans and will continue to tap his talent for stories, coverage and events that befit a journalist of his caliber,” Senior Vice President for News and Current Affairs Ging Reyes said in a statement then.

Prior to his departure from the network, Araullo was one of the co-hosts for the daily morning show “Umagang Kay Ganda” and “Red Alert.”

Araullo, 34, graduated with a Bachelor’s Science degree in Applied Physics at the University of the Philippines in Diliman, Quezon City.

During his stint on ABS-CBN, Araullo earned several awards, including a bronze world medal at the New York Festivals Awards for his documentary “Warmer” in April this year.

The same documentary was also recognized at the 38th Catholic Mass Media Awards.

Araullo makes his acting debut in upcoming film “Citizen Jake,” the comeback movie of multi-awarded director Mike de Leon.

Related

comments