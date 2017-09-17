PH, China boost friendship via beauty contest

JEWEL of the Philippines, a multi-titled beauty competition led by events and pageant director and beauty queen maker John de la Vega, has forged a special partnership with KIF Travel and Leisure, a Chinese company that ventures into property development and applications, during ceremonies held at the Resorts World Manila in Pasay City recently.



De la Vega said that the tie-up with KIF owner and CEO Tu Yu Han, is expected to boost the wonderful friendship between the Philippines and China.

“The rich culture and friendly people make the Philippines a perfect destination for both business and leisure. And the partnership with Jewel of the Philippines is a good start which might extend all the way to the staging of a new Philippine-based international contest – Jewel of the World – next year. It is also our way of showing our love and appreciation for the wonderful friendship the two countries enjoy,” said Mr. Tu Yu Han, during welcome remarks for the launch of the pageant.

Aside from property development and applications, the KIF Travel and Leisure is also into tourism, travel, and leisure, Tu said.

Tu also said that KIF has offices in Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Macau. They have also expanded operations in Asia, including the Philippines.

De la Vega said that the partnership also aims to introduce non-traditional “cultural experience” by way of a beauty pageant.

Twenty-four candidates are competing in this year’s pageant. The grand coronation of Jewel of the Philippines 2017 will be held at the UP GT-Toyota Asian Cultural Center on Katipunan Avenue in Diliman, Quezon City on Oct. 7.

