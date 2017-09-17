Showbiz love affairs for real

SERIOUS OR – TEMPO colleague Rowena Agilada asks in her Timing column if the John Lloyd Cruz-Ellen Adarna relationship is serious or “playtime, playtime lang sila”?

Of course, it’s only playtime.



Where affairs of the heart are concerned, Lloydie and Ellen shouldn’t be taken seriously.

Now, if the next confirmed, authenticated news that comes out is they got married…then and only then will people believe that Lloydie and Ellen are really serious.

Which is very, very unlikely. Look, they are only out to have a good time.

FOR REAL – For a change, let’s focus on showbiz relationships that are for real. Not for playtime and good time only.

Let’s starts with Pancho Magno and Max Collins who are engaged.

Not yet formally engaged but open about getting married are Mark Herras and Winwyn Marquez, Carla Abellana and Tom Rodriguez, Dennis Trillo and Jennylyn Mercado.

How about LJ Reyes and Paolo Contis? LJ isn’t married to the father of Aki, Paulo Avelino. But Paolo isn’t annulled yet.

Angel Locsin and Neil Arce? It’s too early to tell.

Seems that JaDine, KathNiel, and LizQuen are really sweethearts. But marriage is out of the question. Career first before anything else.

HERE TO STAY – Marriages that appear here to stay are those of:

Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera, Sen. Chiz Escudero and Heart Evangelista, Judy Anne Santos and Ryan Agoncillo, Ogie Alcasid and Regine Velasquez, Gary Valenciano and Angeli Pangilinan, Maricel Laxa and Anthony Pangilinan, Wowie Rivera and Angelu de Leon, Danica Sotto and Marc Pingris, Jolina Magdangal and Mark Escueta, Paul Soriano and Toni Gonzaga.

Just asking. Are Sharon Cuneta and Sen. Kiko Pangilinan having domestic problems? Sharon’s recent interview with Boy Abunda gave that impression.

