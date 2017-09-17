Wanted: Gov’t health workers

By: Charina Clarisse L. Echaluce

Following the recommendation of the World Health Organization (WHO), the Department of Health (DoH) is set to hire about 25,000 health workers.

In an interview, Health Secretary Paulyn Jean Ubial said they are currently in need of nurses, doctors, and midwives, among others.



“Because the recommendation of WHO, you have to have a team at the primary level to address the healthcare needs of the public. And you need around 24 varied healthcare providers for every 10,000 population. Currently, we only have 14,000 for every 10,000 population at the frontline,” Ubial disclosed during the “MB Hot Seat” held at the Manila Bulletin.

Among the workers being targeted by the DoH are doctors, nurses, midwives, dentists, pharmacists and med-techs, to name a few.

“But the majority are nurses. Around 22,000 are allocated. Currently we have 15,000 nurse deployment program applicants and hires but in 2018, that will increase to 22,000. About 7,000 increase,” added Ubial.

Those who are interested may go to the nearest regional offices of the DoH and apply for their desired position.

