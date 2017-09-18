Alvarez: SC justices willing to testify vs CJ

By CHARISSA ATIENZA

Speaker Pantaleon “Bebot” Alvarez has assured that the House of Representatives will not be selective in hearing the testimonies of the witnesses against Supreme Court Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno as more witnesses, including SC justices have expressed willingness to appear before the House Committee on Justice to testify on the impeachment complaint against her.



He said the willingness of SC justices and the other witnesses showed the seriousness of allegations hurled against the Chief Magistrate.

“Iyun nga padami ng padami ang gustong tumestigo, ang ibig sabihin niyan [baka] maraming kasalanan,” he said in a radio interview.

Last Wednesday, the House Committee on Justice declared sufficient in form and substance the impeachment complaint filed by Atty. Larry Gadon, president of the PDU30 Constitutional Reform to Federalism and a former lawyer of ex-President-turned Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

Sereno was given 10 days to respond to Gadon’s complaint which accused Sereno of betrayal of public trust, culpable violation of the Constitution, corruption and other high crimes.

Alvarez said the SC justices along with other witnesses are welcome and are free to testify against Sereno as the House panel, chaired by Oriental Mindoro Rep. Reynaldo Umali is set to determine if there is probable cause to oust the Chief Justice.

“Kung gusto nilang (SC justices) magsalita, wala tayong pipiliin diyan. Malaya silang tumestigo,” he said after six to seven justices are supposedly planning to testify against Sereno.

