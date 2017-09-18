Call center agent shot dead

A call center agent was shot dead by three unidentified gunmen in Pasay City early yesterday.

Senior Police Officer 2 Dennis Desalisa, case investigator, identified the victim as Mark Collantes Borromeo, 38.



Initial investigation revealed that Borromeo was waiting for a ride to work at 1:30 a.m. along Service Road when the three gunmen, wearing masks, casually approached him.

A jeepney driver said Borromeo suddenly ran away but the suspects tailed him.

One of the suspects shot Borromeo in the back and another in the leg. Borromeo fell on the road fronting Cuneta Astrodome.

The suspects fired several more shots to the already bloodied Borromeo, as if making sure he wouldn’t survive.

The suspects then fled on foot, according to the jeepney driver. (Martin A. Sadongdong)

