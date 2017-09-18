DepEd honors teachers

PASIG CITY (PIA) – The Department of Education (DepEd) enjoined the public in commemorating the National Teachers’ Month (NTM), which started on September 5 and will culminate in a grand celebration of the National Teachers’ Day (NTD) and World Teachers’ Day (WTD) on October 5.



Education Secretary Leonor Magtolis Briones conveyed her sincerest gratitude toward those in the teaching profession for bringing to the ground the various reforms of the Department, and ensuring the delivery of quality, accessible, relevant, and liberating basic education to all Filipino learners.

Anchored on the theme, Gurong Pilipino: Kaakbay sa Progreso, these celebrations aim to honor those who are in the teaching profession, and acknowledge and give emphasis on their crucial role, loyal service, and dedicated commitment in developing global-minded citizens, nurturing families, strengthening communities, and building the nation.

