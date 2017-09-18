Empoy remains love-less

Empoy Marquez, star of the blockbuster movie “KIta Kita,” has said that he is not in a relationship or dating anybody these days.



“Bale wala na kami nasa Singapore na yung dati ko ngayon eh,” said Marquez, during an interview on “Tonight With Boy Abunda” on ABS CBN.

When asked if they were still communicating, Marquez said: Sakto lang naman. May communications pa rin naman kami pero may family na sya. Pupunta ako dun kasi may work ako.”

Asked if he would meet his ex-girlfriend in Singapore, the actor smiled and said: “Ayoko po eh. Wala naman.”

Marquez, 36, also said that he is not pressured to make his next movie as follow-up to his record-breaking film “Kita Kita” which also stars Alessandra de Rossi.

‘’Wala naman po kasi it’s different po doon sa ‘Kita Kita’ kasi love story po na serious ‘yun at eto naman po tungkol sa history ng Pilipinas,’’ he said.

Marquez was referring to his latest movie entitled “Ang Kwento ni Manny” produced by Claire dela Fuente.

“Kita Kita” has become the highest-grossing independent Filipino movie, earning more than P300 million in box-office.

Marquez, who hails from Baliuag, Bulacan, started his showbiz career when he won the Mr. Suave look-alike contest on the noontime show “Magandang Tanghali Bayan” on the Kapamilya Network in 2003.

He later appeared in “Mr. Suave” opposite Vhong Navarro who played the title role. Then he became one of the co-hosts of “MTB: Ang Saya Saya” for one year.

Aside from ABS CBN, Marquez has appeared on television shows on rival networks GMA 7 and TV 5.

