FEU stops Ateneo cagebelles

Games Wednesday (Mall of Asia Arena)

8 a.m. – Adamson vs La Salle

10 a.m. – NU vs UST

Far Eastern University stopped Ateneo, 64-58, yesterday to put its UAAP Season 80 women’s basketball title campaign back on track at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.



Valerie Mamaril tallied 16 points while Precious Arellado and Camille Taguiam, both coming off the bench, combined for 26 points and 11 rebounds as they took turns in pacing the Lady Tamaraws’ rejuvenated attack in the second half.

More importantly, FEU bounced back from a 56-59 setback dealt by University of the East last Wednesday. FEU also dealt Ateneo its first loss in three matches, creating a three-way tie logjam from third to fifth spots with UE with similar 2-1 marks.

Sharing the day’s spotlight with FEU was UE, which compounded the woes of the University of the Philippines courtesy of a 52-42 win. Love Sto. Domingo dished out a double-double performance with 15 points and 17 rebounds. (Jerome Lagunzad)

The scores:

UE 52 – Sto. Domingo 15, Ramos 12, Francisco 12, Chan 6, Tacula 4, Nama 3, Gayacao 0, Cortizano 0, Requiron 0, Strachan 0, Pedregosa 0, Bobis 0, Borromeo 0.

UP 42 – Esplana 16, Domingo 13, Isip 5, Ordoveza 4, Rodas 4, Cruz 0, Pesquera 0, Tan S. 0, Lapid 0, Ongsiako 0, Bascon 0, Viray 0, Gatpatan 0, Tan K. 0.

Quarters: 14-9, 29-26, 48-31, 52-42.

FEU 64 – Mamaril 16, Arellado 15, Taguiam 11, Jumuad 7, Gerner 5, Antiola 3, Bastatas 2, Balleser 2, Okunlola 0, Ouano 0, De Guzman 0.

Ateneo 58 – Yam 20, Deacon 11, Guytingco 10, Buendia 6, Go 4, Joson 4, Newsome 3, Uy De Ong 0, Cancio 0, Villamor 0.

Quarters: 14-21, 30-33, 43-39, 64-58.

