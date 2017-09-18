Melindo retains IBF crown

Milan Melindo retained the International Boxing Federation (IBF) light-flyweight crown late Saturday night at the Waterfront Hotel in Cebu City.



Making the initial defense of the IBF 108-lb title, Melindo was awarded a 12-round split decision over tough challenger Hekkie Budler of South Africa.

Melindo had won the crown by knocking out the iron-chinned Akira Yaegashi of Japan via a first-round knockout last May.

In the main supporting bout, Jonas Sultan stunned ex-world champ Johnreil Casimero on a unanimous decision of their IBF super-fly title eliminator.

Melindo and Sultan belong to the ALA Boxing Club owned and operated by the father-and-son tandem of Tony and Michael Aldeguer. (Nick Giongco)

