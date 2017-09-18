  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    • Home » Sports » Boxing » Melindo retains IBF crown

    Melindo retains IBF crown

    September 18, 2017 | Filed under: Boxing | Posted by:
    INTERNATIONAL Boxing Federation (IBF) junior flyweight champion Milan Melindo trades blows with South African challenger Hekkie Buddler during their title bout at Waterfront Hotel and Casino in Cebu City. Melindo survived cuts in both eyes to salvage a split decision in the Pinoy Pride 42 event. (Juan Carlo de Vela)

    INTERNATIONAL Boxing Federation (IBF) junior flyweight champion Milan Melindo trades blows with South African challenger Hekkie Buddler during their title bout at Waterfront Hotel and Casino in Cebu City. Melindo survived cuts in both eyes to salvage a split decision in the Pinoy Pride 42 event. (Juan Carlo de Vela)

    Milan Melindo retained the International Boxing Federation (IBF) light-flyweight crown late Saturday night at the Waterfront Hotel in Cebu City.

    Making the initial defense of the IBF 108-lb title, Melindo was awarded a 12-round split decision over tough challenger Hekkie Budler of South Africa.

    Melindo had won the crown by knocking out the iron-chinned Akira Yaegashi of Japan via a first-round knockout last May.

    In the main supporting bout, Jonas Sultan stunned ex-world champ Johnreil Casimero on a unanimous decision of their IBF super-fly title eliminator.

    Melindo and Sultan belong to the ALA Boxing Club owned and operated by the father-and-son tandem of Tony and Michael Aldeguer. (Nick Giongco)

    comments