PVL: TIP, CSB press semis bids

Games Today (The Arena, San Juan City)

8 a.m. – UST vs NU (m)

10 a.m. – CSB vs FEU (m)

4 p.m. – CSB vs UP (w)

6:30 p.m. – TIP vs Arellano (w)

Technological Institute of the Philippines and College of St. Benilde try to keep their respective semifinal bids alive when they clash with separate foes today in the women’s division of the Premier Volleyball League Collegiate Conference at The Arena in San Juan City.



The Lady Engineers square off with fancied Arellano Lady Chiefs at 6:30 p.m., while the Lady Blazers meet the dangerous University of the Philippines Lady Maroons at 4 p.m.

Residing at the Group B cellar with 0-3 and 0-2 records, respectively, both TIP and CSB needed to find their composures to remain in title contention.

TIP, in particular, has its back against the wall as a loss would eliminate them in the competition.

TIP coach Achilles Paril, however, is not losing hope on his young stalwarts to deliver the elusive victory despite coming off from a recent 25-12, 25-14, 25-13 loss to unbeaten Adamson on Saturday.

But the Lady Engineers must double their offensive efforts after lethargic showing in all their three defeats.

Coming off a weeklong respite, Arellano, for its part, aims for solo second against TIP with its 2-1 card.

The Lady Chiefs hope to regain their lost rhythm following a 25-20, 25-22, 25-16 loss to the Adamson Lady Falcons.

In the other pairing, CSB guns to breathe life in its bid against UP, a team coming off a straight-set win over TIP for 1-1.

Ranya Musa is expected to fuel the Lady Blazers anew after sizzling with 21 points the last time, while reinforcements will come from Marites Pablo and Arianne Daguil. (Kristel Satumbaga)

