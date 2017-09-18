UAAP 80: Eagles down Tams

By JEROME LAGUNZAD

Games Wednesday (Mall of Asia Arena)

2 p.m. – NU vs UST

4 p.m. – Adamson vs La Salle

Thirdy Ravena completed a double-double performance to lead Ateneo past Far Eastern University, 94-82, last night in the UAAP Season 80 basketball tournament at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The six-foot-three wingman fired 18 points and pulled down 11 rebounds as the Blue Eagles picked up their third straight win, the league’s best record.



Ateneo also drew 27 points from guards Anton Asistio and Matt Nieto.

Ravena, slowly getting out of the shadow of older brother Kiefer, highlighted his performance with a mighty putback against the taller FEU frontline that gave the Eagles a 92-80 lead with under three minutes left.

“It was a lucky bounce. I was just lucky enough to be there when it was there,” beamed Ravena.

Former Ateneo standout Arvin Tolentino, one of four FEU cagers in double figures, pumped in all of his 11 points in the final quarter, but his efforts went for naught.

“It’s a bit of a high scoring game. We shot well from the field, even from the three-point line. We just had a good shooting day,” added Ateneo assistant coach Sandy Arespacochaga, referring to the Blue Eagles’ efficient 35-of-70 (50 percent) clip.

Earlier, star Paul Desiderio powered University of the Philippines past University of the East, 84-71.

A virtual non-factor in their 71-92 loss dealt by Ateneo last Wednesday when he scored just nine points, Desiderio redeemed himself with a career-best of 28 points, 16 of them coming in the decisive 19-3 run in the third canto where he outscored the entire UE crew.

The Maroons scored their second win in three matches.

“What a time for him to get his game back,” said UP coach Bo Perasol, visibly pleased to see Desiderio regain his usual offensive rhythm after shooting just 26 percent (10-of-38) from the field in their first two games.

The scores:

UP 84 – Desiderio 28, Outtara 14, Manzo 10, Gomez de Liano Ja 9, Gomez de Liano Ju 7, Prado 7, Lim 4, Lao 3, Webb 2, Dario 0

UE 71 – Derige 21, Maloles 16, Pasaol 12, Olayon 11, Manalang 8, Cullar 3, Varilla 0, Bartolome 0, Acuno 0, Abanto 0, Armenion 0, Conner 0, Cruz 0, Gagate 0

Quarters: 18-27, 38-42, 64-49, 84-71.

Ateneo 94 – Ravena 18, Asistio 16, Nieto Ma 11, Tolentino 10, Go 9, Verano 7, Ikeh 6, Black 5, Nieto Mi 5, Porter 5, Mamuyac 2, Tio 0, Mallillin 0

FEU 82 – Comboy 12, Orizu 11, Tolentino 11, Tuffin 10, Dennison 8, Ramirez 7, Trinidad 7, Parker 5, Ebona 5, Cani 4, Escoto 2, Nunag 0,

Quarters: 34-22, 55-45, 72-58, 94-82

