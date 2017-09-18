UCBL: CdSL, CEU try to keep streak going

Games Today (Olivarez College gym)

12 noon – TIP vs CEU

2 p.m. – UB vs CdSL

Colegio de San Lorenzo aims to keep its hold of the top spot while inaugural champion Centro Escolar University tries to sustain its unbeaten run when they take on separate rivals today in the Universities and Colleges Basketball League (UCBL) Season 2 at the Olivarez College gym in Sucat, Parañaque City.



Fresh from a dominant 66-47 victory over fellow contender Diliman College last Saturday, the Griffins are favored to stretch their winning streak to four in their 2 p.m. showdown with winless University of Batangas Brahman.

CdSL coach Boni Garcia is not taking Brahman lightly.

“We can not take any team for granted. You can never tell what can happen since all of the teams are capable of pulling off big surprises,” admitted Garcia.

Clashing in the 12 noon opener are CEU and Technological Institute of the Philippines.

The Scorpions, armed with a two-game winning streak, will have their hands full against the Engineers who are coming off a morale-boosting 90-84 win over Bulacan State University exactly a week ago.

And that should be an enough reminder for the Scorpions to stay on their toes, admitted CEU coach Yong Garcia.

“They may have finally gotten their acts together so we must not put our guards down. We know how dangerous TIP is when it gets its usual game going,” he said.

Tipped to lead the charge anew for CEU are Congolese center Rod Ebondo and ace guard Orlan Wamar while the likes of Jorey Napoles and Sean Mallari should carry most of the TIP’s offensive load. (Jerome Lagunzad)

