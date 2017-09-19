Acetylene Gang members fall

By: Jerry J. Alcayde

CALAPAN CITY, Oriental Mindoro – Five persons suspected to be involved in a series of robbery incidents in this province were arrested after engaging the police in a chase Sunday morning in Socorro town.



Senior Superintendent Christopher C. Birung, provincial director of Oriental Mindoro Police Provincial Office (PPO), identified the suspects as Leonardo G. Alasan, 62; Jake M. de la Cuna, 35; Marvin B. Paeng, 42; Peter L. Depang, 25; and Reynaldo P. Acap, 25.

The suspects were onboard a Kia Pride van with plate number RFC 933, which was the subject of a manhunt operation by police authorities following a series of burglary in Roxas towns last August, including the break-in robbery of a livestock cooperative in Bansud where the suspects were able to cart away P400,000.

The vehicle was seen on a CCTV footage in the Bansud robbery.

Inspector Ruelito Magtibay, deputy chief of police of Socorro Municipal Police Station and his team caught up with the group at a checkpoint in Barangay Zone 2 last Sunday, at about 11:30 a.m.

The suspects turned back, leading to chase and eventual arrest in Socorro.

