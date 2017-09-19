JRU eyes repeat vs EAC in ‘NC’

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Games Today

(The Arena, San Juan City)

2 p.m. – EAC vs JRU (Srs)

4 p.m. – Arellano vs Letran (Srs)

Jose Rizal University hopes to further boost its Final Four bid when it battles Emilio Aguinaldo College even as Letran tries to get back on the winning track today in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament at The Arena in San Juan City.

Carrying a 7-4 win-loss record after an inspiring win over the Letran Knights last week, the Bombers hope to reaffirm their dominance over the Generals at 2 p.m.



The Bombers ambushed the Generals, 77-48, in the first round.

In the other game, last year’s runner-up Arellano clashes with Letran at 4 p.m. with both teams determined to shore up their faltering playoffs bid.

The Knights dropped into a share of fifth to sixth places with San Sebastian College at 5-6 while the Chiefs are No. 8 with a 4-7 mark.

Lyceum remains on top with a 12-0 mark followed by defending champion San Beda College at 11-1.

Teytey Teodoro, JRU’s main man, said the team’s heartbreaking overtime loss to Arellano a week ago will remain as their battlecry.

“Yung mga talo na ganun, mahirap talagang kalimutan. Pero nagfo-focus kami dun sa lesson na binigay nung talo na yon at ang importante, patuloy naming tinatrabaho yung mga laro namin,” said Teodoro, who is averaging 14.8 points a game.

The Bombers are doing great defensively, holding their rivals to an average of 67.6 points aside from lording over the rebounding department with an average of 46.1 carom a game.

“We’re winning because of that (defense), so we have to put more emphasis to our defense again,” said JRU coach Vergel Meneses, who will once again rely on the brute strength of “imports” Abdul Poutouochi and AbdulWahab AbdulRazak.

Related

comments